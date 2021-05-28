CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of NYSE CNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 374.80 and a quick ratio of 374.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.