Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

