CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 94.08%.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.