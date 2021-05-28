Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 85 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $479.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

