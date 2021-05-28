Colonial Trust Advisors Has $826,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

