Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $209,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

