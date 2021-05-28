Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,301 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

