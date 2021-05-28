Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $423,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

