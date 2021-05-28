Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.36, but opened at $49.96. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

