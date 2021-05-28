Comerica Bank Has $456,000 Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

