Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $736.32 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

