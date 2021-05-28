Comerica Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of CalAmp worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

