Comerica Bank Sells 466 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.