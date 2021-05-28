Comerica Bank Sells 756 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $902.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.