Comerica Bank Sells 953 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Resources Connection worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $479.54 million, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

