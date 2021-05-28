Comerica Bank Sells 973 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.