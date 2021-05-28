Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 27,247 BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BKT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.