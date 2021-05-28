Commerce Bank Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.