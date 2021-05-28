Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.