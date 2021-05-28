Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,632 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.17 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

