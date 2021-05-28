Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,830 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

