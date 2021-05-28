Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after buying an additional 254,567 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $206.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

