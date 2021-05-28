Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 1,432.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Romeo Power worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMO. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Shares of RMO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.