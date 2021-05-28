Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

