Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 489,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 748.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

