Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

