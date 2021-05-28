CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. CommScope traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 2787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

