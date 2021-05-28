Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

