Comparing XP (NASDAQ:XP) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR)

XP (NASDAQ:XP) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of XP shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

XP has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XP and Merriman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XP $1.58 billion 13.68 $402.83 billion $0.72 53.78 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XP has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares XP and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XP and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP 0 3 3 0 2.50 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

XP presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given XP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XP is more favorable than Merriman.

Summary

XP beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

