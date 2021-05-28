Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 86.1% in May

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMPGY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.