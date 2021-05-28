Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.