Compass Point Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $215.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.19.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $192.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.