Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 494.4% in May

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the April 29th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CHCI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.
