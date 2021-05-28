Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 494.4% in May

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the April 29th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHCI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

