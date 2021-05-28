Conceal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $108,066.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $108,066.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,299.76 or 1.01070591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.48 or 0.01029272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.00401864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00504711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,048,290 coins and its circulating supply is 11,313,409 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

