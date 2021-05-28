ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of -370.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

