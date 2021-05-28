Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,470 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.