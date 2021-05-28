Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.87 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.