Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.50.

STZ stock opened at $236.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

