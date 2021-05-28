Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Shares of CNST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 197,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

