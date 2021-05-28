Contrasting Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safe-T Group and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidewire Software 1 3 4 0 2.38

Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $126.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -160.56% -44.26% -29.12% Guidewire Software -2.77% 0.53% 0.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $4.89 million 7.56 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Guidewire Software $742.31 million 11.06 -$27.20 million $0.20 490.35

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guidewire Software.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker. The company also provides IP Proxy Network (IPPN) solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, which is an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; Consumer VPN application, an application and a network of VPN servers that allows users to access the internet securely; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

