Contrasting LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artius Acquisition and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 LyondellBasell Industries 2 9 10 0 2.38

Artius Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $92.16, indicating a potential downside of 18.85%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% LyondellBasell Industries 8.02% 31.39% 7.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artius Acquisition and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $27.75 billion 1.37 $1.42 billion $5.61 20.24

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Artius Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.