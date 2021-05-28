Contrasting Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) & Its Rivals

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yumanity Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors 4589 17545 38647 766 2.58

Yumanity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15% Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors -2,663.57% -117.77% -28.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million -$57.49 million -0.69 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.43

Yumanity Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yumanity Therapeutics competitors beat Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

