Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $77.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CPA opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Copa has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

