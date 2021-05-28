Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

