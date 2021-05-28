Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134,283.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.39 or 0.00041738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $134,283.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00330937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00185362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00033003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

