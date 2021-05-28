Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

