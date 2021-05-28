Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.