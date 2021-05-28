Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.23 on Friday, hitting $378.27. 4,649,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.85. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

