Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Major Shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage Buys 245,700 Shares

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 4,911,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,696. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

