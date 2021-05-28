Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $67,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.04 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

